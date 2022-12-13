LEAF in pact with HDFC Bank to provide financial aid to marginalised farmers

December 13, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder & CEO, LEAF

Ooty-headquartered Lawrencedale Agro Processing (LEAF) has entered into strategic partnership with private sector lender HDFC Bank to offer customised financial products and services to marginalised farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are aligning with HDFC Bank to dovetail a host of offerings which can bring about significant improvements to the livelihoods of the marginalised farmers,” founder & CEO Palat Vijayaraghavan said in a statement.

“We are on track to bring about impact to more than five million marginalised farmers and along with HDFC Bank, we can surely contribute to the nation’s growth,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our partnership with LEAF will create great outcomes; it will improve and provide financial access and inclusion to the entire rural ecosystem, drive impact and create shared success,” said Anil Bhavnani, senior executive vice president and head – Rural Banking, RBB, HDFC Bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US