LEAF in pact with HDFC Bank to provide financial aid to marginalised farmers

December 13, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ooty-headquartered Lawrencedale Agro Processing (LEAF) has entered into strategic partnership with private sector lender HDFC Bank to offer customised financial products and services to marginalised farmers.

“We are aligning with HDFC Bank to dovetail a host of offerings which can bring about significant improvements to the livelihoods of the marginalised farmers,” founder & CEO Palat Vijayaraghavan said in a statement.

“We are on track to bring about impact to more than five million marginalised farmers and along with HDFC Bank, we can surely contribute to the nation’s growth,” he added.

“Our partnership with LEAF will create great outcomes; it will improve and provide financial access and inclusion to the entire rural ecosystem, drive impact and create shared success,” said Anil Bhavnani, senior executive vice president and head – Rural Banking, RBB, HDFC Bank.