  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

LEAF in pact with HDFC Bank to provide financial aid to marginalised farmers

December 13, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder & CEO, LEAF

Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder & CEO, LEAF

Ooty-headquartered Lawrencedale Agro Processing (LEAF) has entered into strategic partnership with private sector lender HDFC Bank to offer customised financial products and services to marginalised farmers.

“We are aligning with HDFC Bank to dovetail a host of offerings which can bring about significant improvements to the livelihoods of the marginalised farmers,” founder & CEO Palat Vijayaraghavan said in a statement.

“We are on track to bring about impact to more than five million marginalised farmers and along with HDFC Bank, we can surely contribute to the nation’s growth,” he added.

“Our partnership with LEAF will create great outcomes; it will improve and provide financial access and inclusion to the entire rural ecosystem, drive impact and create shared success,” said Anil Bhavnani, senior executive vice president and head – Rural Banking, RBB, HDFC Bank.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.