Business

LEAF, IFFCO Kissan Finance in pact to help marginalised farmers

Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder & CEO, LEAF
N Anand CHENNAI August 05, 2022 19:27 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:27 IST

Ooty-based Lawrencedale Agro Processing (LEAF) has entered into a strategic partnership with agri-focused IFFCO Kisan Finance Ltd. to provide organised financial products and services to 50,000 marginalised farmers in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

According to the pact, LEAF has structured a model through which agricultural inputs such as seeds, crop nutrition and protection products are provided to these marginalised farmers through a controlled dispensing process.

Advertisement
Advertisement

IFFCO Kisan Finance is a non-banking finance company, promoted by the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd., while LEAF is a premier full-stack agriculture technology services firm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Given the fact there is no authenticated trail of transactions, the process of securing organised financial offerings is tough,” said Palat Vijayaraghavan, founder & CEO, LEAF.

“Though there are many options available for farmers to access finance, our model will ensure that the funds are actually put to use for the purpose it is intended for, which is agriculture,” said Mr. Vijayaraghavan.

“We are driving transparency through our tech-enabled platform, LEAF Farmer Network (LFN), powered by Mastercard, which brings in the complete visibility and makes the farmers credit-worthy for organised financial services,” he said.

LEAF-IFFCO Kisan Finance will dovetail organised financial access along with scientific advisories for farming, empowering the marginalised farmers with farm inputs followed by step-by-step support in striving to grow the best harvest possible.

“We will support LEAF’s efforts in building customised products to ensure that the marginalised farmers achieve sustainable livelihood growth,” said Ranjan Sharma, MD, IFFCO Kisan Finance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...