LeadSquared raises $32 million in Series-B funding

Sales automation SaaS platform, LeadSquared has raised $32 million in Series-B funding led by Gaja Capital, the firm said in a statement.
Its existing investors Stakeboat Capital and Jyoti Bansal also participated in this round.
The firm plans to utilise the funds for global expansions and continued product innovation in industries beyond education, financial services, and healthcare. Talent acquisition to match the level of growth will also be a key focus in the coming years, it said.
Nilesh Patel, CEO, LeadSquared, said, “The funding comes at the right time, and we feel fortunate that our vision to transform sales tech is shared by our investors. We want to take our solutions to newer markets and fuel our global plans into action now.”
“We have seen a step change in interest from North America and South East Asia markets, as customers drive digital transformation in response to the pandemic outbreak. We have been successful working with global resellers and partners and will focus further on international partner associations with the new funds,” he added.
