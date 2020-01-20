Leading firms to showcase latest products at leather fair

About 14 leading companies will vie with each other to showcase their products at the 35th edition of the India International Leather Fair (IILF) Chennai to be held from January 31 to February 3 at the Chennai Trade Centre here.

“Latest trends, styles, designs and colours in the world of leather fashion will be showcased at this year’s fashion show,” said Yavar Dhala, convener, Fashion Show. “International brand Clarks is participating in the show for the first time. They will be showcasing each of their diverse product categories,” he said.

According to him, 14 of the India’s leading companies would showcase their products relating to the leather industry from raw material to finished products, including, leather footwear, garments and fashion accessories. Raw material and equipment suppliers and tanneries from both India and abroad would also take part.

Tailor-made products ranging from bags to footwear to leather garments, especially made for the fashion show, would be displayed by firms such as Michael Kors, Coach, Tory Burch, Cole Haan, Clarks, Tommy Hilfiger and others, he said.