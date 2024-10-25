GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Laurus Labs Q2 net slumps to ₹17.72 crore 

Published - October 25, 2024 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Laurus Labs reported consolidated net profit declined nearly 55% for the September quarter to ₹17.72 crore compared to ₹39.32 crore in the year-earlier period on the back of lower sales in ARV and oncology active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business.

The lower net profit came on a revenue from operation that was flat at ₹1,223.70 crore (₹1,224.45 crore).

“Q2 results demonstrates continued resilience in financial health, led by strong growth in CDMO vertical [but] offset by lower sales in ARV and Oncology API business. We remain committed to deliver on key NCE opportunities in H2, which is in line with our full year growth outlook,” founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said in a release on Thursday.

Interim dividend

The company announced an interim dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share of ₹2 each, for 2024-25. It has fixed November 6 as record date for determining eligibility of the shareholders. Laurus shares closed less than 1% higher at ₹450.35 apiece on the BSE.

Published - October 25, 2024 12:10 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.