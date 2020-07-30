Business

Laurus Labs Q1 net surges

Laurus Labs Q1 net profit surges to ₹171.78 crore

Pharmaceutical company Laurus Labs has posted ₹171.78 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, against ₹15.10 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. The increase on a sequential basis or from the ₹110.15 crore in the quarter ended March was 56% for the company, which is into active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced intermediates; generic finished dosage forms (FDF); besides being a contract development and manufacturing services provider.

The surge in the Q1 net profit came on the back of a 77% increase in revenue from operations to ₹974.32 crore (₹555.57 crore). The increase is 16.10% from the March quarter’s ₹839.14 crore. Founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said the company was able to begin the financial year on a strong note despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

In a statement, he said the Formulations business continued to grow at a higher rate, mainly led by higher LMIC (low and middle income countries) business. The Formulations division contributed to 36% of the revenues. “Custom synthesis business maintains its growth trajectory with strong contribution from all the divisional segments. Our anti-viral API portfolio has showcased a revenue growth of 19%,” he said.

Laurus is one of the leading manufacturer of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, which shot to prominence as part of the preventive treatment regimen for COVID-19.

Stock split

The Board of Directors of the company fixed September 30 as the record date for the sub-division of equity shares of the company from existing face value of ₹10 each to face value of ₹ 2 each. On Thursday, Laurus Labs scrip closed 3.52% higher at ₹790.90 each.

