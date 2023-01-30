ADVERTISEMENT

Laurus Labs net surges over 31% in Q3

January 30, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The higher net profit came on a nearly 50% increase in the total income to ₹1,546.25 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Laurus Labs reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December increased more than 31%, year-on-year to ₹203.6 crore.

The higher net profit came on a nearly 50% increase in the total income to ₹1,546.25 crore (₹1,034.09 crore). A strong performance in CDMO-Synthesis and other APIs drove the performance as well as helped more than compensate for the overall drag in ARVs revenues, the company said on Monday.

For the first nine months of the fiscal, the net profit was ₹689.40 crore (₹600.53 crore) and the total income ₹4,663.94 crore (₹3,524.75 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The results reflects sustained business momentum across our key growth drivers, which is visible in our commercial execution within CDMO and Non-ARVs generic portfolio. The growth is also supported by anticipated recovery in ARV FDF segment, which is likely to continue despite pricing challenges,” founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.

The company has made additional advancements in its research and development initiatives and brought new capacities on line, he said.

In the generic FDF segment, the revenue for the quarter declined 33% to ₹249 crore. Lower demand and adverse price in the ARV formulations was impacting growth. The segment, however, recovered in Q3 from Q2 lows and expected to further normalise, Laurus Labs said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US