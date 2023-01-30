Laurus Labs net surges over 31% in Q3

January 30, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Laurus Labs reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December increased more than 31%, year-on-year to ₹203.6 crore.

The higher net profit came on a nearly 50% increase in the total income to ₹1,546.25 crore (₹1,034.09 crore). A strong performance in CDMO-Synthesis and other APIs drove the performance as well as helped more than compensate for the overall drag in ARVs revenues, the company said on Monday.

For the first nine months of the fiscal, the net profit was ₹689.40 crore (₹600.53 crore) and the total income ₹4,663.94 crore (₹3,524.75 crore).

“The results reflects sustained business momentum across our key growth drivers, which is visible in our commercial execution within CDMO and Non-ARVs generic portfolio. The growth is also supported by anticipated recovery in ARV FDF segment, which is likely to continue despite pricing challenges,” founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.

The company has made additional advancements in its research and development initiatives and brought new capacities on line, he said.

In the generic FDF segment, the revenue for the quarter declined 33% to ₹249 crore. Lower demand and adverse price in the ARV formulations was impacting growth. The segment, however, recovered in Q3 from Q2 lows and expected to further normalise, Laurus Labs said in a release.