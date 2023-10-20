HamberMenu
Laurus Labs net slumps 83% on lower revenue

October 20, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Laurus Labs reported consolidated net profit slumped more than 83% to ₹39.32 crore for the September quarter from ₹233.80 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal on the back of lower revenue.

Net profit after taxes and share of loss from associates at ₹37.12 crore (Rs.233.39 crore) declined a little more than 84%.

Revenue from operations at ₹1,224.45 crore (₹1,575.89 crore) was a 22% decline, pulled down by CDMO-Synthesis segment’s contribution at ₹224 crore (₹720 crore) being 69% lower. Revenue from the key API segment fell 8% to ₹629 crore (₹680 crore).

Large supply contract execution last year had contributed to the strong CDMO-Synthesis revenues in the base year, the company said. A low base in the year-earlier period helped push up the revenue from formulation (FDF), the other important segment, by 123% to ₹332 crore (₹149 crore).

“We delivered sequential recovery in the quarter driven by healthy underlying demand in our product portfolio... expect overall positive momentum to continue along with realisation of cost initiatives driving improved operational results,” CFO V.V. Ravi Kumar said.

Founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said the momentum in generic business picked up during the quarter and CDMO-Synthesis business is stable with healthy scale up in project pipeline along with expansion of strategic partnerships. “The recovery we saw in the quarter gives us confidence that we will have a better H2 resulting from both healthy order book and strong commercial execution,” he said.

Interim dividend

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share of ₹2 each. October 30, 2023 has been fixed as record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders.

