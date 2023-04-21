Laundry service provider Tumbledry plans to add 1,450 outlets in 3 years

April 21, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tumbledry Dry Clean & Laundry Services, an organised player in the sector, has announced plans to expand its network to 2,000 franchise outlets in the next three years from the current 550 units, a top executive said.

“Currently, we are present in 190 cities across all States of India. Our plan is to have a total number of 2,000 outlets in three years,” said Gaurav Nigam, founder Tumbledry.

“We want to cover every part of India through our franchise partners. The demand for laundry services is growing rapidly in tune with the growth in urbanisation even in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and since 96% of this market is unorganised, there is huge scope for growth,” Mr Nigam said.

The company, which started operations in June 2019 has not raised any capital so far and there is no plans to mobilise funds, Mr. Nigam said.