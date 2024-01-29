LatentView Analytics Q3 consolidated net dips 11% to ₹46.5 crore

January 29, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

LatentView Analytics Ltd.’s consolidated net profit for the December quarter contracted 11% to ₹46.5 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased 14% to ₹166 crore, the global data analytics firm said in a statement.

“We continue to see robust momentum for our value-led offerings across geographies. We remain committed to proactively delivering strategic business outcomes through our value-proposition led and domain-focused approach,” said CEO Rajan Sethuraman.

“On the strength of the core business and the continued momentum expected in the coming quarters, we will continue to invest for growth. Cash and investments as of December stood at ₹1,052 crore,” said CFO Rajan Venkatesan.