LatentView Analytics Q1 consolidated net rises 21%

LatentView Analytics Ltd. reported consolidated net profit for the June quarter rose 18% from the year-earlier period to ₹39 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 21% to ₹179 crore, the global data analytics firm said in a statement.

“The EBITDA margin was lower on a sequential basis owing to impact of salary increments and cyclical visa costs. We remain committed to investing for organic and inorganic growth opportunities. As of June, our headcount stood at 1,261 and cash and investments [excluding IPO proceeds] remained strong at ₹11,33 crore,” said CFO Rajan Venkatesan.