Latent View Analytics Q3 net profit rises 5% to ₹52.5 cr.

January 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Latent View Analytics Ltd., standalone net profit for the quarter ended December rose 5% to ₹52.5 crore over the year-earlier period.

During the quarter under review, the revenue from operations grew 35% to ₹145.4 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

“Strong execution focus, easing supply-side constraints, and favourable currency rates helped us to sustain an EBITDA margin of 29.5% for the quarter. Our cash and investments (excluding proceeds from the IPO) stood at ₹7,729 million. We are well-positioned for the future, driven by our verticalized approach, value propositions based on gaps identified in the market, and dedication to strengthening our teams across the board,” said Rajan Venkatesan, CFO.

Rajan Sethuraman, CEO said that the results were on the expected lines.

