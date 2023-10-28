ADVERTISEMENT

Latent View Analytics Q2 net rises marginally

October 28, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Latent View Analytics Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the September quarter rose a tad to ₹26.30 crore from ₹25.80 crore.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹72 crore from ₹65 crore, the global digital analytics company said in a statement.

“Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, quarterly revenue from operations grew 5.4% and 17.6% on a sequential and YoY basis, respectively. We are happy to report positive traction for our value-led offerings, and in the European region, during the quarter,” said CEO Rajan Sethuraman.

CFO Rajan Venkatesan said that their focus is now on driving strong execution and growth. Cash and investments (excluding proceeds from the IPO) stood at ₹906 crore. The company reported closing headcount of 1,146 and had welcomed 84 campus hirings during the quarter.

