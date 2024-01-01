Last two days of 2023 saw about 18 lakh ITR filings

January 01, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Filings of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) by taxpayers hit a new high by the end of 2023, with 8.18 crore ITRs for the current assessment year 2023-24, 9% higher than the 7.51 crore tax filings recorded in 2022-23.

“The total number of audit reports and other forms filed during the period is 1.60crore, as against 1.43 crore audit reports and forms filed in the corresponding period of preceding year,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Monday.

The latest numbers show that there was a sharp spurt in filings over the last two days of 2023, as the number of ITR filings for the current assessment year (AY) had crossed 8 crore as of Friday. Total filings for AY2022-23 stood at 7,51,60,817.

“The Income Tax Department further requests to the taxpayers to verify their unverified ITRs if any, within 30 days of filing the ITR to avoid any consequences,” the statement added.

As of October 31, the total ITRs filed for all assessment years including the current one, had hit an all-time high of 7.85 crore, compared to a total of 7.78 crore ITRs filed in all of 2022-23. The CBDT didn’t share details of such filings, which include those submitting returns for previous years, in its latest statements.

