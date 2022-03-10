Lasa files suit for permanent injunction

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd., an API manufacturer, said it had filed a suit for permanent injunction before the Commercial Division of the Bombay High Court against Lohita Lifescience Pvt. Ltd. and others seeking to restrain infringement of its patent no. 326628. This is in respect of an invention titled ‘An improved process for the preparation of Methyl 5 (Propylthio)- 1H- Benzo [D] Imidazol-2- Ylcarbamate’ that protects the process for manufacture of a product named Albendazole, the company said in a regulatory filing. “This could be yet another milestone for Lasa, as it may restrain its competitor from manufacture and deal in one of the key product and enables the company to continue its leadership for its key products worldwide,” said Omkar Herlekar, Chairman & Managing Director, Lasa Supergenerics. “We continue to keep close watch against offenders and prepared to fully approach relevant authorities so that to keep our market share sustained,” Dr. Herlekar said. Further, Lasa said it was also seeking ad interim and interim reliefs pending the hearing and final disposal of the suit and claiming an amount of ₹300 crore as compensation for loss of business opportunity and customer at large scale globally.