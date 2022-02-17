LANXESS India head to lead its global lube adhesive business

LANXESS Corporation has appointed Neelanjan Banerjee as the global head of its lubricant additives business. Mr. Banerjee will be taking over the new assignment in the U.S. effective July 1, 2022, after a brief work-in period, the company said in a statement. He has been region head, vice-chairman & MD for LANXESS India Private Ltd. since August 2018 and has also been an executive director since 2009. Mr. Banerjee has held senior management positions in the last 16 years with the organisation. He will be taking over from Martin Saewe, who moves on to become the head of group initiative e-mobility and circular economy. Namitesh Roy Choudhury, currently head of Production, Technology, Safety and Environment group function (GF PTSE) India, and executive director of LANXESS India, will succeed Mr. Banerjee as country representative and MD of LANXESS India Private Ltd. effective July 1, 2022, the statement said.