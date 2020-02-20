Landmark Group eyes 40% sales via omni channels

Bengaluru

20 February 2020 22:28 IST

Launches credit cards with SBI Card

Landmark Group is expecting 40% of its total sales from its India operations to happen via omni channels by 2025, up from 4% currently.

Vasanth Kumar, managing director, Lifestyle International, told The Hindu, “We are developing a strong presence in omni channels. This will include our own portal... plus we have collaborations with marketplaces like Myntra for Lifestyle, and Amazon for Home Centre and Max Fashion. We want our omni channel sales volumes to become a ₹1,000 crore business in a few years.” Landmark Group, in association in with SBI Card, launched three variants — Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Max SBI Card and Spar SBI Card — of credit cards here on Thursday.

Prior to the launch, Landmark Group, which has a customer base of 38 million in the country, had conducted a trial sale to gauge customer interest in such cards.

Advertising

Advertising

“We sold these cards in few select outlets of Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max and Spar and we have noticed an interesting traction. For instance, just in two days, over 10,000 customers have bought these cards. We expect 5 to 10% of our existing customers to use these cards in the next few years and buy more with us as their benefits with these cards are going to be manifold.”

These cards are designed to be a one-stop stop payment solution and offer benefits worth up to ₹14,500.

On the expansion front, Mr. Kumar said, Landmark Group would be investing ₹400 crore to open more number of Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max and Spar outlets across the country, mostly in metros and mini metros.