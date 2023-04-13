Lamborghini unveils Urus S at starting price of ₹4.18 crore

April 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled Urus S, the successor to the original Urus that established a new Super SUV in the luxury segment at prices starting from ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom India). “The Urus S delivers increased power combined with luxurious versatility and presence to confirm its status as the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini Super SUV, alongside the new Urus for those seeking maximum sports performance,” the company said. “The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility,” Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said in a statement. “The Urus’s commercial success, with more than 20,000 vehicles produced is testament to its credentials as the first and enduring Super SUV: the Urus S elevates that reputation,” he added. Sharad Agarwal, Head – Lamborghini India, said the demand for super cars was growing in India and so far the company had sold over 200 Urus Super SUVs in India. Currently there is a waiting period of 18 months for the Urus S. Acceleration is improved, with the Urus S propelling from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.5 seconds. With a top speed of 305 km/h, the Urus S brakes from 100 km/h back to zero in just 33.7 m. Its twin-turbo engine delivers 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,300 rpm up to a maximum 6,000 rpm.