Lamborghini eyes continued double-digit sales growth in India

Italian carmaker Lamborghini is looking to continue double-digit sales growth in the Indian market on the back of improving consumer sentiment amid expectations that the upcoming Budget will bring in more positivity.

“We operate in super-luxury space [cars priced at over 2.5 crore]. 2019 was a tough year, there was a decline in the overall passenger vehicle industry. The super luxury industry also declined by 16-17% last year,” Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India, told The Hindu. He, however, said that Lamborghini was able to buck the trend, selling 52 units in 2019, growing from 45 units in 2018, or at 15.5%.

The overall super-luxury car market declined from about 315 units in 2018 to about 265 units in 2019 in India.

The company, which launched the Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel Drive on Wednesday with a price tag of ₹3.22 crore (ex-showroom), aims to continue the growth momentum and is “definitely looking at a double-digit growth” this calendar.

He added that when sentiments are bad, people postpone their purchases. “This happens with everybody, it is not that when sentiment is bad, our income levels are changing. But if you look, spending pattern changes. [In] 2020, we are seeing more conversation with customers. We anticipate things to improve in the coming months and the Budget will bring in more positivity,” he said.

Talking about sales trends, Mr. Agarwal said currently, the company gets more that half of its sale from south India and about 25% of the overall business is from tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

Asked if taxation was the only challenge for the super-luxury segment, he replied in the negative. “I think consistency of government policy is a challenge. If you keep changing price points every few months, that becomes a challenge. Second is infrastructure and third is the perception of looking at wealth creators in this country. People who have created wealth, they are successful, they are running large enterprise, creating jobs and adding to the GDP, but when they buy super luxury cars, the perception is still not right.”

Asked about the outlook for a three-five year period, Mr. Agarwal said, “It is very difficult to predict in a scenario like India. I will say that given that we are over 1.2 billion people, we are adding second largest number of billionaires every year and the Indian economy is projected to grow. There are some corrections here and there, but long-term outlook for India remains strong. That is why we are investing in India as a market.”