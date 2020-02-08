‘Lamborghini electric cars will take time’

Luxury carmaker Automobili Lamborghini is not in a hurry to introduce full electric cars globally, said a senior executive.
“Yes, almost all automakers are getting into the electric vehicle space, but for us [that] time is still far away,” said Sharad Agarwal, head, Lamborghini India. “The technology in the electric vehicle space has not yet evolved. We have to see whether the car will give the same performance lap after lap.”
Mr. Agarwal said that Lamborghini had showcased the vision off uture mobility with the electric version of Terzo Millennio in 2017. On the domestic market, he said it was a strategic market for Lamborghini and that it would continue to invest in marketing, networking and after-sales.
While the super luxury segment recorded a contraction in calendar year 2019, Lamborghini posted 18% to 20% growth, he said.
