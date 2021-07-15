Lamborghini brings Huracán STO to India at ₹4.99 cr.

NEW DELHI

15 July 2021 23:03 IST

Italian super sports luxury carmaker Lamborghini on Thursday unveiled the Huracán STO model in India at a price tag of ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom). The Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata is a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s Huracan Super Trofeo EVO race series.

The car is powered by a V10 naturally-aspirated 640 hp engine, capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 3 seconds, 0-200 km/hr in 9 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h.

“The Indian market continues to be very important for Lamborghini, representing a great opportunity for us as the country is yet to unlock its complete potential in terms of size and volumes,” said Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India.

“With the launch of our latest Lamborghini Huracan STO in India, we are confident that it will appeal to a new set of customers in the super sports car segment who are looking for an emotionally charging experience of a race car’s powerful technology in everyday driving on the roads.”

Mr. Agarwal added that the company is on track to achieve its goal of a record sales year by surpassing 2019 sales numbers. “Positivity is coming back especially on the back of vaccination drive. The current launch is aligned to this thought that we are seeing market rebounding positively and this will help us to build more excitement among the sports car enthusiasts and build order bank, and support the volume for us not year but definitely next year because all we book now will be arriving in 2022.”