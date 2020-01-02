Lalamove chalks out plans to expand in India

Hong Kong-based transport vehicles aggregator Lalamove, the Uber and Ola of goods transportation, is expanding its operations in India with tempo and mini truck drivers waiting to join its app and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) finding its offerings affordable.

Lalamove, an on-demand logistics company, connects customers and drivers through technology and its services are finding traction in India, a top company executive said.

The company, which has over 10,000 drivers registered on its network from six cities, has lined up plans to enter deep into existing markets and explore new cities, the official added.

Lalamove, which operates in 10 countries, including China, believes that India would be its second biggest market in a few years.

“We have been doing very well since we launched our service in India in February 2019. We have gone live in six cities and now want to to go deeper in the existing cities. We want to further improve our efficiency as reduction in logistics cost will boost the Indian economy,” said Alan Tsang, director, Lalamove India, in an interview.

He said the objective is to be present in 10 cities in three years and rope in more drivers to expand our network,

The company is known for innovations such as instant order matching, GPS vehicle tracking, transparent pricing, 24/7 services, and driver rating, he added.

“We are here to improve efficiency in logistics in this market. Both drivers and our customers are benefiting by less down time and faster delivery of goods,” he said.

He said during research phase in the Indian market, the company found that most of the time the drivers were underutilised and not doing good business. “We are trying to address that,” Mr. Tsang said.

He said users now-a-days require faster and a more on-demand approach on every service, just like instant food delivery by Swiggy/Zomato, and personal transport like Uber/Ola.

Mr. Tsang said since most of the company’s users (clients) were SME owners, small factories or distributors, the whole focus is to provide more convenience and cost saving to solve their logistic problems.