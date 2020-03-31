Business

Lakshminarayanan is MD, Sundaram Home Finance

D. Lakshminarayanan

D. Lakshminarayanan   | Photo Credit: special arrangement

He takes over from Acharya who retired on Tuesday

D. Lakshminarayanan, whole-time director of Sundaram Finance Ltd., has been elevated as the managing director of its wholly owned home finance subsidiary, Sundaram Home Finance. He will take charge on April 1. Mr. Lakshminarayanan, who has been with the Sundaram Finance Group for well over a decade, will replace Srinivas Acharya who retired on Tuesday.

Mr. Acharya had been the company’s MD since 2010 and had been a part of the Sundaram Finance Group for almost four decades, the company said in a statement.

In FY2019, the company had posted a total income of ₹1,006 crore and a net profit of ₹145 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 10:32:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/lakshminarayanan-is-md-sundaram-home-finance/article31221596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY