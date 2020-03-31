Lakshminarayanan is MD, Sundaram Home Finance

D. Lakshminarayanan, whole-time director of Sundaram Finance Ltd., has been elevated as the managing director of its wholly owned home finance subsidiary, Sundaram Home Finance. He will take charge on April 1. Mr. Lakshminarayanan, who has been with the Sundaram Finance Group for well over a decade, will replace Srinivas Acharya who retired on Tuesday.
Mr. Acharya had been the company’s MD since 2010 and had been a part of the Sundaram Finance Group for almost four decades, the company said in a statement.
In FY2019, the company had posted a total income of ₹1,006 crore and a net profit of ₹145 crore.
