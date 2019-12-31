Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s CFO steps down

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. (LVB) has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) S. Sundar.

The resignation comes months before the expiry of his two-year tenure.

The board of directors, at its meeting on Monday, accepted the resignation. Mr. Sundar took charge as CFO during April 2018.

He did not cite any reason for the move.

It is the third high-profile exit in the crisis-hit LVB in the last four months. CEO Parthasarthi Mukherjee was the first to step down in August 2019, citing personal reasons followed by independent director Supriya Prakash Sen.

LVB had been in the news for several reasons such as Economic Offences wing filing an FIR against bank directors, RBI initiating Prompt Corrective Action due to mounting high level of bad debts., imposition of monetary penalty for violating asset classification norms and fraud direction norms among others issues.

Funds-starved LVB was looking at several options to meet its growth ambition. As it was not able to raise money, it welcomed the merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance with it. Though the proposal was cleared by the Competition Commission of India, the RBI rejected it.

Since then, the bank shares had been falling. They fell from a peak of ₹188 on July 2017 to less than ₹20 on the BSE as it was not able to find a finance partner to bail it out. On Monday, the bank shares were quoted at ₹17.25, a fall of 1.43%, on the BSE.