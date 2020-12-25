Lakmé kicks off annual campaign

MUMBAI

25 December 2020 00:23 IST

After a turbulent 2020, Lakme Salon, one of India’s oldest salon chain brands, has kicked off the 5th edition of its year-end campaign Happy New You to help ‘customers discover their happiest selves!’

Going beyond its core offerings of skin and hair care, this campaign invites customers to achieve wellness and in the process give back to society and the environment.

Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Lever said, “Inspired by our vision to Beautify the Future, over the last four years our Happy New You initiatives have focused on social causes like education and making our salon operations eco-friendly.”

“This year, given the turmoil, we have decided to help our clients embark on a journey of holistic wellness, care for the earth and spread happiness. We have collaborated with experts from fields of health, fitness and nutrition, who along with our national creative directors for hair and skin will create personalized wellness routines for our customers,” he said.

He said the chain will also support the education of the girl child through Nanhi Kali. “Fulfilling our pledge to build a sustainable future, we will also plant a tree on behalf of our customers for the third year in a row,” he said.