‘Lack of data impeding revival of MSMEs’

The Consortium of Indian Associations (CIA) has urged the Centre to develop Udyog Setu, a mobile application, similar to the Aarogya Setu to bail out the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that have been badly hit by COVID-19 as the lack of reliable data was impeding the sector’s revival.

The mobile application will contain all the data pertaining to the MSMEs such as the names of enterprises, turnover, number of employees, plant location and the like.

“The financial stimulus package announced by the Centre for the MSMEs has been a damp squib. A helping hand could not be extended to MSMEs as we are lacking in data on industry, traders, migrant labour, informal workers and many such segments that are not yet the radar of the central and State governments,” said K.E. Raghunathan, convenor, CIA.

“It is necessary to map them immediately through Udyog Setu, similar to the Aarogya Setu. This will help us bring all enterprises, irrespective of size, under one platform,” he said.

He said that with respect to the ₹3 lakh-crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), only about ₹90,000 crore had been sanctioned and about ₹40,000 crore disbursed as on day 45.

“It is too early to say that economic revival has started, referring to June 2020 tax collections. The worst is yet to come,” he said, adding indirect tax collections “should have been ₹1.75 lakh crore for 65 days of invoicing.”