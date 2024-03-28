L Catterton Asia forms JV with former HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta

March 28, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

L Catterton, the global consumer-focused investment firm, has announced that its Asia platform (L Catterton Asia or LCA) has decided to form a new India consumer-focused joint venture with former chairman & managing director of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) Sanjiv Mehta to develop a new investment vehicle.

Mr. Mehta will serve as its Executive Chairman of India, effective April 4, 2024. Additionally, he will be involved with LCA and the firm’s other global fund platforms more broadly, where his skills and insights could be leveraged.

“With L Catterton’s global reach, investing expertise in the consumer sector, and familiarity with the region...... the firm is very well positioned to succeed,” Mr. Mehta said in a statement.

“With India now having the world’s largest population and generating high GDP growth, there has never been a better time to deepen our commitment to the market and invest in the consumer businesses that will shape the landscape of tomorrow,” said L Catterton Global co-CEO Michael Chu in a statement.

“This is a strategically important initiative for our Asia platform and for our firm globally,” said L Catterton Asia Managing Partner Scott Chen.

“Asia is expected to drive more than half of the world’s GDP growth this decade, fueled by young, technologically enabled and highly dynamic consumers. This unique joint venture brings our firm’s global network and capabilities together with Sanjiv’s insights and experiences to create a compelling offering for investors,” he added.

“The long-term tailwinds that are shaping India’s consumers will continue to create many exciting opportunities across consumer categories where we can leverage our experience of building over 275 brands across the world,” said L Catterton Asia Partner and Head of India Anjana Sasidharan.

