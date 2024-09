KVS Manian has taken over as the new Managing Director & CEO of Federal bank effective September 23, 2024. He joins Federal Bank after working for over two-and-a-half decades at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. An electrical engineer from IIT (BHU) – Varanasi, he holds a postgraduate degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and is a qualified Cost and Works Accountant.

