KVB to distibute Star Health products

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has entered into an arrangement with Star Health & Allied Insurance under which it will distribute the latter’s health insurance products across its branches.

“As the first standalone health insurance company in India, they bring a lot of value with their products. We are sure that they will provide both cost-effective insurance products and quick settlement of claims to our customers,” said J. Natarajan, president and chief operating officer, Karur Vysya Bank.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the need for a health insurance cover for all. We have tied up with Karur Vysya Bank to offer a wide variety of need-based health insurance policies for the bank’s customers,” said Anand Roy, MD, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd.

Jul 6, 2020

