KVB bags 3 IT awards from Indian Banks’ Association

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. has won three IT awards from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) in the small banks category for the best deployment of technologies.

At the 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Awards 2021, KVB emerged the winner in best cloud adoption, joint winner for best use of AI/ML & data analytics, and as joint runner up for the best IT risk and cybersecurity initiatives. The virtual event was conducted by IBA on February 14, the lender said in a statement.

“These awards reiterate the abiding conviction of Karur Vysya Bank that technology, if harnessed in the best possible manner, will enable delivery of the finest banking services to customers,” said Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO of KVB.

The private sector lender, meanwhile, announced the opening of five new branches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. With this, the bank branch network has increased to 786, KVB said.