Kuvera ties up with Amazon Pay India for wealth management services

Mumbai

08 September 2021 21:55 IST

Investment platform Kuvera.in has tied up with Amazon Pay India to provide its wealth management services to Amazon Pay’s users. To begin with investments into mutual funds and fixed deposits will be made available.

Gaurav Rastogi, Founder & CEO, Kuvera.in said, “Through this arrangement we seek to add value to the investors journey. Our goal is to accelerate the democratisation of investing and wealth management in India.”

Vikas Bansal, director, Amazon Pay India said, “For our customers, growing their wealth and investments is a large need, here is where, we think Kuvera can help with their unique offering.”

Advertising

Advertising

Kuvera said it has 1 million users and ₹28,000 crore in assets under advice.

Alokik Advani, managing partner, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, an early investor into Kuvera said, “We believe that through this association Kuvera can bring best-in-class saving and investing products to a much wider base of users across the country.”