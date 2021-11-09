Kurtas led festive fashion sales for Flipkart

Bengaluru

09 November 2021 15:38 IST

Men, women kurta segment grew 60% YoY

In this festive season, Flipkart reported a 60% growth in its kurta sales, compared to last year.

The growing popularity for the kurta segment, for both men and women collectively, reflected in a sales growth of 60%, over last year, the e-tailer said on Monday.

Kurtas have evolved into a daily-wear option with perennial demand for short/casual kurtas and trendy assortments like asymmetric/A-Line kurtas continued to be popular choices. Festive sets and ethnic dresses including contemporary/fusion ethnic wear also found to be favourite choices this season, as per Flipkart.

Interesting sales trends were also noticed around ethnic fashion, during festive shopping season, it said.

People from across the country explored various styles and brands, especially in fusion ethnic and affordable ethnic wear, as per data shared by Flipkart.

Pleated gold-accented sarees with Banarasi, Kanjivaram and Bandhani were preferred by young women shoppers, while male shoppers were inclined towards waistcoats, Nehru Jackets and Sherwanis.

Assorted accessories such as angular shoulder bags, minimalistic clutches, chunky chains and mixed stoned jewelry were identified as emerging trends.