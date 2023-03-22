ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar Mangalam Birla receives Padma Bhushan award

March 22, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

In a statement, Mr. Birla said, “The spirit of nation building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling.”

The Hindu Bureau

Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla receiving the Padma Bhushan award from President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Industrialist and Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla was on Wednesday conferred the Padma Bhushan award by President of India Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a statement, Mr. Birla said, “The spirit of nation building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling.”

He said he accepted this prestigious honour on behalf of his 1,40,000 colleagues from 36 countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This award is a recognition of the longitudinal impact of the Aditya Birla Group — in enriching lives and in demonstrating through actions that business is a force for good,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

award and prize

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US