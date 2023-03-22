HamberMenu
Kumar Mangalam Birla receives Padma Bhushan award

March 22, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla receiving the Padma Bhushan award from President of India Droupadi Murmu.

Industrialist and Chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla was on Wednesday conferred the Padma Bhushan award by President of India Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a statement, Mr. Birla said, “The spirit of nation building and trusteeship has guided my family across generations. And so, to receive this national honour is indeed humbling.”

He said he accepted this prestigious honour on behalf of his 1,40,000 colleagues from 36 countries.

“This award is a recognition of the longitudinal impact of the Aditya Birla Group — in enriching lives and in demonstrating through actions that business is a force for good,” he added.

