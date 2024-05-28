ADVERTISEMENT

Krystal Integrated Services Q4 PAT up 70% to ₹15.7 crore

Published - May 28, 2024 10:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. which is into facility management reported fourth quarter net profit grew 70.3% year-on-year to ₹15.7 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 52% to ₹292.2 crore.

For FY24, the company’s net profit grew 45.2% to ₹49 crore. Revenue for the full year grew 45.1% to ₹1,026.8 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd., said, “The company has performed better than expectations, closing the fiscal year on a strong note. The growth mainly came from a robust increase in our order book as we continued to secure new contracts. 

“We are strategically diversifying our business by expanding our corporate partnerships to reduce our reliance on government contracts. Concurrently, we are broadening our service offerings to include a more comprehensive portfolio,” he said. 

“Overall, we have entered the new fiscal year on an optimistic note and aim to sustain this momentum in the coming quarters. I would like to thank the entire team at Krystal and all our stakeholders for their continued support,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US