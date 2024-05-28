GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Krystal Integrated Services Q4 PAT up 70% to ₹15.7 crore

Published - May 28, 2024 10:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. which is into facility management reported fourth quarter net profit grew 70.3% year-on-year to ₹15.7 crore.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 52% to ₹292.2 crore.

For FY24, the company’s net profit grew 45.2% to ₹49 crore. Revenue for the full year grew 45.1% to ₹1,026.8 crore.

The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd., said, “The company has performed better than expectations, closing the fiscal year on a strong note. The growth mainly came from a robust increase in our order book as we continued to secure new contracts. 

“We are strategically diversifying our business by expanding our corporate partnerships to reduce our reliance on government contracts. Concurrently, we are broadening our service offerings to include a more comprehensive portfolio,” he said. 

“Overall, we have entered the new fiscal year on an optimistic note and aim to sustain this momentum in the coming quarters. I would like to thank the entire team at Krystal and all our stakeholders for their continued support,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.