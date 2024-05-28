Krystal Integrated Services Q4 PAT up 70% to ₹15.7 crore

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. which is into facility management reported fourth quarter net profit grew 70.3% year-on-year to ₹15.7 crore.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased 52% to ₹292.2 crore.

For FY24, the company’s net profit grew 45.2% to ₹49 crore. Revenue for the full year grew 45.1% to ₹1,026.8 crore.

The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & Whole Time Director, Krystal Integrated Services Ltd., said, “The company has performed better than expectations, closing the fiscal year on a strong note. The growth mainly came from a robust increase in our order book as we continued to secure new contracts.

“We are strategically diversifying our business by expanding our corporate partnerships to reduce our reliance on government contracts. Concurrently, we are broadening our service offerings to include a more comprehensive portfolio,” he said.

“Overall, we have entered the new fiscal year on an optimistic note and aim to sustain this momentum in the coming quarters. I would like to thank the entire team at Krystal and all our stakeholders for their continued support,” he added.