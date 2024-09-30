GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krsnaa Diagnostics ties up with Medikabazaar, United Imaging to set up 30 imaging centres

Published - September 30, 2024 10:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. has tied up with Medikabazaar, a B2B Healthcare procurement and supply-chain solutions provider, and United Imaging, which is into imaging technologies, to set up more than 30 imaging centres in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India.

‘The partnership will see the deployment of advanced imaging technologies made available by Medikabazaar across Krsnaa’s extensive network of diagnostic centres, primarily focusing on semi-urban and rural areas,” the company said in a statement.

Rajendra Mutha, Chairman of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd. said, “This collaboration not only enables us to expand our footprint into under-served regions, but also strengthens our ability to offer cutting-edge imaging services at competitive prices.”

Dinesh Lodha, Group CEO at Medikabazaar said, “This collaboration brings together India’s two largest entities in the medical supplies and the diagnostics space and will revolutionise healthcare accessibility, ensuring timely diagnosis and affordable advanced healthcare for under-served populations.”

