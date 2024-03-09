Kratos Studios eyes fivefold growth ingamers in 2024

March 09, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Kratos Studios, a platform for online games and gamers worldwide, is eying fivefold growth in the number of gamers in its platform in 2024, its CEO Manish Agarwal said in an interview.

“Currently we have a community of over 16 million gamers which we have built without traditional marketing. Our target is to grow this number 5 times by the end of 2024,” Mr Agarwal who was the former CEO of Nazara Technologies said.

The company currently has about 73 employees in India, Brazil, UK, and the Middle East and plans are afloat to enhance the geopolitical reach.

While 70% of its users are from India, 15-20% are from Brazil and the rest are from the emerging markets.

“We are bridging the gap between gamers, communities, and developers. We are connecting local communities with global developers,” he said.

“We have successfully connected over 150 game publishers with 1.6 million gamers. Now we are focused on emerging markets with rising gamer spending and growing per capita income,” Mr. Agarwal said.

Co-Founded by Mr. Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, Kratos Studios had raised $20 million and acquired the IndiGG brand via a token swap. Going forward the IndiaGG brand would be discontinued, Mr. Agarwal said.