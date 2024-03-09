GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kratos Studios eyes fivefold growth ingamers in 2024

March 09, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kratos Studios, a platform for online games and gamers worldwide, is eying fivefold growth in the number of gamers in its platform in 2024, its CEO Manish Agarwal said in an interview. 

“Currently we have a community of over 16 million gamers which we have built without traditional marketing. Our target is to grow this number 5 times by the end of 2024,” Mr Agarwal who was the former CEO of Nazara Technologies said.

The company currently has about 73 employees in India, Brazil, UK, and the Middle East and plans are afloat to enhance the geopolitical reach.

While 70% of its users are from India, 15-20% are from Brazil and the rest are from the emerging markets.

“We are bridging the gap between gamers, communities, and developers. We are connecting local communities with global developers,” he said.

“We have successfully connected over 150 game publishers with 1.6 million gamers. Now we are focused on emerging markets with rising gamer spending and growing per capita income,” Mr. Agarwal said.

Co-Founded by Mr. Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, Kratos Studios had raised $20 million and acquired the IndiGG brand via a token swap. Going forward the IndiaGG brand would be discontinued, Mr. Agarwal said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.