KPTL bags ₹1,397-cr new orders in India, abroad

The order have significantly enhanced the company's T&D order book and provide visibility for future growth, says the MD.

December 15, 2022 02:13 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
KPTL is one of the largest engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution. File photo

KPTL is one of the largest engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Thursday, December 15, said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,397 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment.

The orders have been secured in India and overseas markets in the T&D business, KPTL said in a statement.

"KPTL and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹1,397 crores," it said.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL, said these orders in addition to the orders declared earlier during the year have significantly enhanced the company's T&D order book and provide visibility for future growth.

"With these new orders, our YTD (year to date) FY23 order intake has reached ₹15,784 crores at a consolidated level," he added.

KPTL is one of the largest engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business.

