ADVERTISEMENT

KPIL, arms bag orders worth ₹1,016 crore

September 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. (KPIL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards worth ₹ 1,016 crore, KPIL said in a statement. 

These include orders in the T&D business of ₹ 552 crore in India and overseas markets and orders in B&F business in India of ₹464 crore.  Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “With the above orders, our year to date (YTD) FY24 order inflows stands at around ₹8,400 crore and additionally we have a strong L1 position, which gives us confidence to deliver on growth targets going forward.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US