KPIL, arms bag orders worth ₹1,016 crore

September 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. (KPIL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards worth ₹ 1,016 crore, KPIL said in a statement.

These include orders in the T&D business of ₹ 552 crore in India and overseas markets and orders in B&F business in India of ₹464 crore. Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “With the above orders, our year to date (YTD) FY24 order inflows stands at around ₹8,400 crore and additionally we have a strong L1 position, which gives us confidence to deliver on growth targets going forward.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.