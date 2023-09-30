KPIL, arms bag orders worth ₹1,016 crore

September 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. (KPIL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards worth ₹ 1,016 crore, KPIL said in a statement.

These include orders in the T&D business of ₹ 552 crore in India and overseas markets and orders in B&F business in India of ₹464 crore. Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “With the above orders, our year to date (YTD) FY24 order inflows stands at around ₹8,400 crore and additionally we have a strong L1 position, which gives us confidence to deliver on growth targets going forward.”