Kovai firm to install material handling conveyor at WB land port

December 16, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore-based SJK Innovations, which develops and manufactures automated discrete material handling solutions for airports and warehouses, said it would install cross dock material handling conveyors for a land port in West Bengal. MD Suraj Shantakumar said the company had bagged an order from the Landports Authority of India to set up a cross dock material handling conveyor system for goods movement near the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company recently installed an intelligent tray retrieval system at the New Goa International Airport and has orders for intelligent tray retrieval systems at the Adani Lucknow International Airport, and Delhi International Airport Terminal 1. “SJK is also actively developing other solutions with Artificial Intelligence-based advanced software applications such as passenger queue management system for airports,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US