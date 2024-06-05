Kothari signs pact to bring Kickers brand to India

Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd. (KICL) is gearing up to enter the retail space and has signed an agreement with France-based Royer Group to bring the iconic Kickers brand of products to India. The tie-up with Royer Group will help KICL to host Kickers retail stores across the country. The first such retail Kickers’ store will come up in Chennai, KICL said.

“The entry of Kickers into India could prove a game-changer not only for KICL, but also for retail fashion products as a whole,” KICL Managing Director J. Rafiq Ahmed said in a statement. Kickers is a unique retail concept, and the brand mirrors the latest trends and fashion in the designer products in footwear and clothing.

The licensing pact with the French company is an all-encompassing one and includes various Kickers brand of products such as footwear, apparels and accessories, KICL said.

Besides India, the licensing agreement gives KICL marketing rights for the Kickers brands in countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. KICL is one of the oldest and iconic industrial houses in Tamil Nadu and is headquartered in Chennai, while Kickers is a heritage shoe brand founded in 1970. Though it is of French origin, the brand bears an international dimension. The details of Kickers entry into India are still being worked out, Mr. Ahmed said.