Kothari Industrial Corp to produce, distribute Kickers range of products in India, 8 countries

Published - August 03, 2024 08:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd. (KICL), a part of D.C. Kothari group, said it had signed a 30-year licensing and distribution agreement with Royer Group of France for its brand Kickers for India and eight other countries including Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Bangladesh. The licensing agreement will cover a range of business possibilities which will support the “Make- in-India” initiative. The pact provides for design and complete transfer of technology for making all the products [apparel, accessories & footwear] in India, the company said in a statement. J. Rafiq Ahmed, vice-chairman and managing director, KICL in a statement said that the company would make Kickers the most admired brand across the spectrum in India and Middle East.  “Our concept appeals to the ability of every adult and every child to renew physical contact with material and, therefore, the products, thanks to their shape and colours with strong evocative power,” said Jacques Royer, Chairman Royer Group. 

