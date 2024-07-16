GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kotak Mahindra Bank unveils new distribution structure

Published - July 16, 2024 10:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. has unveiled its new distribution structure as part of its growth strategy.  “This is aimed at bringing together all the ways in which our customers interact with the bank and to deliver an omni-channel seamless experience across all group products and services, thereby elevating service standards and operational efficiency,” the bank said in a statement.    The distribution structure integrates the physical branch network, digital branch channel (encompassing Mobile Banking and Net Banking platforms) and the voice channel.  “This strategic initiative aims to ensure a seamless experience for customers across all interaction channels by building synergy and improving service delivery,” it added.   To lead this initiative the Bank has appointed Pranav Mishra, as the Head of Distribution. He joins from ICICI Bank, where he most recently served as Head of Liabilities, Deposit, Customer 360, Branch Banking, Marketing & Alliances, ATM and Micro Market Strategy. 

