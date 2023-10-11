HamberMenu
Kotak Mahindra Bank to focus on SME, mid-market lending

October 11, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kotak Mahindra Bank President and Head – Wholesale Bank, Paritosh Kashyap.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (KMBL) will be focusing more on SME and mid-market segment in the South by adding two-three markets every year to drive wholesale banking group’s (WBG) growth, said its President and Head – Wholesale Bank, Paritosh Kashyap.

“We are focusing on SME and mid-market segments as it is driven by the sector’s potential for strong growth, government incentives and economic activity,” he said during an interaction.

According to him, the SME and mid-market segment contributed to 27% of its total WBG book. The segment posted y-o-y growth of 25% in Chennai and southern India as of August, compared with the 12% overall growth in the segment.

Asserting that the asset quality of companies in the SME and mid-segment has been the best in the last few decades, he said that everyone wants a large share of the pie, which is expected to contribute $2-3 trillion to the Indian economy in the next couple of years.

Currently, KMB wholesale banking division operates in 15 markets in southern India and plans to add two-three more markets yearly, he said.

