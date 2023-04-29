Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit rises 26% as NII jumps 35%

April 29, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Mumbai

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported fourth-quarter standalone net profit rose 26% year-on-year to ₹3,496 crore, buoyed by a 35% jump in net interest income (NII).

NII in the January-March quarter rose to ₹6,103 crore, from ₹4,521 crore in the year-earlier period and increased 28% for the full fiscal year to ₹21,552 crore, from ₹16,818 crore in FY22.

That helped lift the bank’s profit after tax for FY23 by 28% to ₹10,939 crore.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 5.75% for the fourth quarter and 5.33% for FY23.

Operating profit surged 39% in the last quarter to ₹4,647 crore and for FY23 increased 23% to ₹14,848 crore.

Net advances increased by more than 18% to ₹3,19,861 crore as at March 31, 2023.

As at March 31, gross NPA was 1.78% and net NPA was 0.37%. (GNPA was 2.34% and NNPA was 0.64% at March 31, 2022).

The provision coverage ratio stood at 79.3%.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank, as at March 31, 2023, was 21.8% and CET I ratio was 20.6%.

The bank’s Board has recommended dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share having face value of ₹5, for the year ended March 31.