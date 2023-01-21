Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit surges 31% to ₹2,792 crore

January 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 31% jump in its standalone profit at ₹2,792 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 aided by improvement in net interest income.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹2,131 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's total income increased to ₹11,099 crore in the latest December quarter from ₹8,260 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3FY23 increased by 30% to ₹5,653 crore from ₹4,334 crore in Q3FY22, it said.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) was 5.4% for Q3FY23, it added.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 1.90% as compared to 2.71% at the end of third quarter of previous fiscal.

Net NPAs eased to 0.43% as against 0.79% in the same period a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio declined to 19.66% in the December quarter as against 21.29%.